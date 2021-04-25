The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Coverage Initiated at Redburn Partners

Equities research analysts at Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

COO has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.69.

NYSE:COO opened at $411.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $386.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $365.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 85.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The Cooper Companies has a 1-year low of $268.92 and a 1-year high of $414.37.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $680.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.67 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $1,051,702.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,965.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total value of $30,990,501.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,029,555.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The Cooper Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,949,277 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,434,851,000 after buying an additional 51,134 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in The Cooper Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,155,648 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $783,196,000 after buying an additional 9,390 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Cooper Companies by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 720,456 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $261,756,000 after buying an additional 112,257 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in The Cooper Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 636,784 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $231,357,000 after buying an additional 7,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth $175,360,000. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

