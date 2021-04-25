Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,524 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 92,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $603,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,922,201.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $142,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,765.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 886,897 shares of company stock worth $48,835,995. Insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TOL. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $51.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.06.

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $60.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.85 and a 52 week high of $62.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.37.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.