State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,480 Shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 13.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Universal were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Universal by 135.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Universal in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Theodore G. Broome sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Preston Douglas Wigner sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $129,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

UVV opened at $58.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.87. Universal Co. has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $59.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.69.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $672.93 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th.

About Universal

Universal Corporation supplies leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

