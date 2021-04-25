Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 868,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,030 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $27,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 2,456.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in CarGurus by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in CarGurus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Get CarGurus alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CARG. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Benchmark boosted their price target on CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.92.

In other CarGurus news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $351,109.46. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,351,475 shares in the company, valued at $33,908,507.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 4,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $118,447.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,207,635.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,376 shares of company stock worth $588,005 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $25.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.24 and a 1-year high of $36.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.85.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $151.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 11.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG).

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.