Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.95.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PGRE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGRE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Paramount Group in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGRE opened at $10.16 on Friday. Paramount Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.63 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.