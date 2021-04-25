Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $28,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2,564.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 12,718 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at $542,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at $701,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at $1,849,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LBRDA shares. TD Securities raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $114.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.25.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.70 per share, with a total value of $106,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

LBRDA stock opened at $154.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.71. The company has a quick ratio of 24.63, a current ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $116.60 and a 52-week high of $162.26. The firm has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.39. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $38.27 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

