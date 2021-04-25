Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 120,325 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,759,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 120,325 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $28,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVE. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,436,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,954,000 after acquiring an additional 113,412 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,720,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,807,000 after purchasing an additional 718,954 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,512,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,292,000 after purchasing an additional 609,503 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,938,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,816 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 851.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,580,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

CVE opened at $7.50 on Friday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $8.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 3.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.08.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.0137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%.

CVE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.52.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

