Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 650 Shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American National Group were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of American National Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of American National Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American National Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American National Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American National Group by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAT opened at $113.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.90. American National Group, Inc. has a one year low of $64.27 and a one year high of $116.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

About American National Group

American National Group, Inc provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

