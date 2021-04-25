Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,504 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 27,775 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,403,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 38,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares during the last quarter. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

In other Vir Biotechnology news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 31,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $1,507,721.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,106,965. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $485,455.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 224,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,697,311.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,284 shares of company stock worth $3,387,051 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIR opened at $48.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.27. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.31 and a twelve month high of $141.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of -20.72 and a beta of -0.99.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 47.11% and a negative net margin of 339.61%. The business had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million. Equities analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.