Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 67.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,426 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,445,000 after buying an additional 6,723 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter worth about $1,787,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter worth about $1,391,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter worth about $1,593,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 5,439 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ENV opened at $72.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.77. Envestnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.74 and a twelve month high of $92.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -560.08 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $263.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.17 million. Analysts expect that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENV. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Envestnet in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a report on Thursday, April 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.20.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

