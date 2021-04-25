Norges Bank Invests $16.28 Million in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 542,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $16,283,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLAY. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,171,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,724 shares during the period. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $25,967,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $21,951,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,111,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $213,473,000 after acquiring an additional 408,706 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $11,923,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLAY. Truist Securities increased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist increased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.96.

PLAY opened at $46.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 2.07. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.16 and its 200-day moving average is $32.29.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $116.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.25 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 60.06% and a negative net margin of 18.78%. On average, research analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 5,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $262,213.00. Also, Director Stephen M. King sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $667,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,303.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,579 shares of company stock worth $1,157,913 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

