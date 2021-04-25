Credit Suisse Group’s (CS) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CS. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE:CS opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.40.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 120,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter worth about $570,000. Sirios Capital Management L P acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,188,000. 2.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

