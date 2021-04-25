Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $122.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Prologis’ better-than-expected first-quarter 2021 core funds from operations (FFO) per share was driven by decent growth in rental income. Per management, the robust demand scenario from fourth-quarter 2020 has continued into 2021. It has also raised the 2021 outlook on the strength of its results and the market. Shares have outperformed the industry over the past three months. Along with the fast adoption of e-commerce, logistics real estate is anticipated to gain from a likely rise in inventory levels and given Prologis’ capacity to offer high-quality facilities in key markets and robust balance-sheet strength, it is well poised to bank on these trends. Yet, rising supply in several markets is likely to fuel competition and curb pricing power. Stabilization of e-commerce sales growth and more modest demand are concerns for rent hikes.”

PLD has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Prologis from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Prologis presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.00.

PLD stock opened at $114.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.40. The stock has a market cap of $84.97 billion, a PE ratio of 51.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $80.12 and a fifty-two week high of $115.86.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Prologis will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.13%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in Prologis by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 12,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its position in Prologis by 5.4% during the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 2,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

