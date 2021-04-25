bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) PT Lowered to $31.00 at BMO Capital Markets

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on bluebird bio from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered bluebird bio from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wedbush downgraded shares of bluebird bio from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.56.

NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $28.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.90. bluebird bio has a 52 week low of $24.24 and a 52 week high of $72.50. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.89.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 45.78% and a negative net margin of 256.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($4.04) EPS. Analysts anticipate that bluebird bio will post -10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $55,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at $982,367.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 2,427 shares of company stock worth $89,454 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 166.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 10,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 365,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,828,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in bluebird bio in the 4th quarter worth about $32,027,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

