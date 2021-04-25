Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,753 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Elastic were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Elastic by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,543,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,661,000 after acquiring an additional 925,846 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Elastic by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,080,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,387,000 after purchasing an additional 395,480 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Elastic by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,978,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,125,000 after purchasing an additional 111,463 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Elastic by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,432,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,381,000 after purchasing an additional 93,840 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Elastic by 142.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,893,000 after purchasing an additional 792,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Elastic alerts:

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $125.03 on Friday. Elastic has a 1 year low of $59.47 and a 1 year high of $176.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.18. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of -83.35 and a beta of 1.16.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.30. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $157.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.47 million. Equities research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $2,240,889.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,676 shares in the company, valued at $7,251,519.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $1,027,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,965.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 129,468 shares of company stock worth $17,628,196. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Elastic in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Elastic in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Elastic from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Elastic from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.65.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.