Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 71.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,253 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,822 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APPS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 2,892.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 781,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,190,000 after purchasing an additional 755,181 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,257,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $353,900,000 after acquiring an additional 614,936 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,621,000. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,934,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,610 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,457,000 after acquiring an additional 131,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total value of $2,205,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

APPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Digital Turbine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.06.

Shares of APPS opened at $74.10 on Friday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $102.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.01, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.90.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $88.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

