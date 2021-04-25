Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,333,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 74,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,576,000 after buying an additional 34,492 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 385.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 9,150 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.92, for a total value of $1,207,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 61,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,171,256.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard N. Barton sold 94,046 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total transaction of $12,036,947.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,987,202.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 523,870 shares of company stock worth $77,302,313. Corporate insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Z stock opened at $137.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of -69.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.12. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $38.22 and a one year high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.43.

Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

