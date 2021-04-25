The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) Stock Holdings Cut by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 23,364 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.59% of The Cato worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Cato by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 63,916 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Cato by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 20,431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in The Cato by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 20,592 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Cato by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 15,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in The Cato by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CATO opened at $14.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.23. The firm has a market cap of $324.58 million, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 0.90. The Cato Co. has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $14.87.

The Cato (NYSE:CATO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $155.42 million during the quarter. The Cato had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 6.95%.

About The Cato

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

