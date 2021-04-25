JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 161.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,925 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Employers were worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EIG. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Employers during the fourth quarter valued at $3,386,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Employers by 129.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after purchasing an additional 97,477 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Employers by 180.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 64,271 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Employers by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 24,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Employers by 1,241.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 21,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 19,718 shares during the last quarter. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Employers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Employers news, EVP Tracey Lynn Berg sold 8,500 shares of Employers stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $318,835.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,467 shares in the company, valued at $917,757.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EIG opened at $41.06 on Friday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.53 and a 52 week high of $43.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of -0.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.30.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $163.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.02 million. Employers had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

Employers Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

