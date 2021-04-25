XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $65.77

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $65.77 and last traded at $65.77, with a volume of 2189 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.87.

XPEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on XPEL from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on XPEL from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.32 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.61.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. XPEL had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 10.55%. Research analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 34,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total transaction of $1,815,260.00. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 8,500 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $429,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,240 shares of company stock valued at $6,160,324. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEL. F3Logic LLC grew its position in shares of XPEL by 29.8% in the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL in the first quarter valued at $1,065,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL in the fourth quarter valued at $1,911,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. 19.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPEL Company Profile (NASDAQ:XPEL)

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

