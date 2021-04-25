BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Trading 7.1% Higher

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)’s share price traded up 7.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $45.97 and last traded at $45.92. 12,505 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 594,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.87.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Hovde Group raised shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.15.

The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.91.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In other news, Director Sanjiv Sobti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $148,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,111.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $150,257.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,508.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKU. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in BankUnited during the 3rd quarter worth about $348,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in BankUnited by 279.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 22,188 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in BankUnited by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in BankUnited by 1,406.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 104,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 97,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

