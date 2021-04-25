Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Shares Gap Down to $13.21

Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.21, but opened at $12.90. Fanhua shares last traded at $12.89, with a volume of 167 shares traded.
The company has a market capitalization of $688.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1,280.72 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.33 and a 200-day moving average of $14.48.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.59%.
About Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH)
Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including individual accident, travel, homeowner, short-term health, auto, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.
