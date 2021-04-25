Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Shares Gap Down to $13.21

Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.21, but opened at $12.90. Fanhua shares last traded at $12.89, with a volume of 167 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $688.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1,280.72 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.33 and a 200-day moving average of $14.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.59%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in shares of Fanhua during the first quarter worth $232,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Fanhua by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fanhua during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fanhua during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fanhua by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,644,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,799,000 after purchasing an additional 32,431 shares during the last quarter.

About Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH)

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including individual accident, travel, homeowner, short-term health, auto, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

