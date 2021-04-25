Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 7,716 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 93,380 shares.The stock last traded at $20.30 and had previously closed at $20.17.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WSBF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.50 price target on shares of Waterstone Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.21 million, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.25.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.42. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.70 million. Analysts expect that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is 58.39%.

In other Waterstone Financial news, Director Michael L. Hansen sold 6,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $120,369.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,370.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen Syburg Bartel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $51,525.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,054 shares of company stock valued at $450,971. 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBF. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,209 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,292 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.