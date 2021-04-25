Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 4,530 Shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,756 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,530 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.42% of United States Lime & Minerals worth $28,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 100,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,491,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United States Lime & Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $876,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 181,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 472.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. 27.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United States Lime & Minerals alerts:

Shares of USLM stock opened at $144.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.24 and a 200-day moving average of $122.02. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.02 and a 52-week high of $156.00. The stock has a market cap of $817.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 0.68.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.99 million for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 11.49%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th.

In related news, Director Edward A. Odishaw sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Enterprises Ltd Inberdon purchased 10,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $139.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,914.20. Insiders sold a total of 6,117 shares of company stock worth $889,845 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. The company extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. It supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; steel producers; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry and cattle feed producers.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Lime & Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Lime & Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.