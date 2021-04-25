Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Position in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 788,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,509 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.05% of Camden National worth $28,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Camden National by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,247,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,623,000 after purchasing an additional 41,682 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Camden National by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 39,924 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Camden National by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its position in Camden National by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 127,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,561,000 after buying an additional 22,631 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Camden National by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden National alerts:

In related news, EVP Gregory A. White acquired 1,000 shares of Camden National stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.79 per share, for a total transaction of $39,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,505.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CAC. Raymond James raised Camden National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camden National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAC opened at $47.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Camden National Co. has a 52-week low of $25.74 and a 52-week high of $49.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.19. The company has a market capitalization of $711.36 million, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. Camden National had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 27.17%. The business had revenue of $49.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camden National Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Camden National Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.