Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) PT Raised to GBX 300

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 300 ($3.92) in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:DOM opened at GBX 366.60 ($4.79) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 347.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 336.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza Group has a one year low of GBX 292.60 ($3.82) and a one year high of GBX 378.94 ($4.95). The company has a market cap of £1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66.

Get Domino's Pizza Group alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a GBX 9.10 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza Group’s previous dividend of $5.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Domino’s Pizza Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.63%.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,147 stores in the United Kingdom and 54 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.