Spectris’ (SXS) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their sell rating on shares of Spectris (LON:SXS) in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SXS. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,505 ($45.79) to GBX 3,640 ($47.56) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price objective on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,015 ($39.39).

Shares of SXS stock opened at GBX 3,373 ($44.07) on Thursday. Spectris has a one year low of GBX 2,347 ($30.66) and a one year high of GBX 3,499 ($45.71). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,281.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,953.39. The company has a market capitalization of £3.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.21.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a GBX 46.50 ($0.61) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Spectris’s previous dividend of $21.90. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.46%.

In other news, insider Cathy Turner acquired 318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,143 ($41.06) per share, with a total value of £9,994.74 ($13,058.19). Also, insider Derek Harding acquired 3,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,000 ($39.20) per share, with a total value of £94,980 ($124,091.98). Insiders have acquired 3,488 shares of company stock valued at $10,511,102 over the last ninety days.

About Spectris

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

