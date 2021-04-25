National Express Group (LON:NEX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of National Express Group (LON:NEX) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 330 ($4.31).

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NEX. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of National Express Group from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup restated a top pick rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 333.75 ($4.36).

National Express Group stock opened at GBX 322.40 ($4.21) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 311.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 253.21. The firm has a market cap of £1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. National Express Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 104.60 ($1.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 413.50 ($5.40).

In other National Express Group news, insider Chris Davies sold 28,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 304 ($3.97), for a total transaction of £87,859.04 ($114,788.40).

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

