AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AC Immune SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, discover and design novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The Company’s pipeline includes Crenezumab, ACI-24, Anti-Tau antibody, Morphomer Tau, Tau-PET imaging agent, Morphomer Abeta and Morphomer alpha-syn which are in clinical trial. AC Immune SA is based in Lausanne, Switzerland. “

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on AC Immune from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ:ACIU opened at $6.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $487.73 million, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 0.82. AC Immune has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.22.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 million. AC Immune had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 392.56%. Analysts anticipate that AC Immune will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in AC Immune in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AC Immune during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AC Immune during the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of AC Immune by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 58,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of AC Immune by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 323,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 115,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.68% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

