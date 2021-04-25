JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 273,870 Shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 65.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 147,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 273,870 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.23% of Unisys worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Unisys during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Unisys by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Unisys during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Unisys during the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unisys during the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UIS opened at $24.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.54. Unisys Co. has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $27.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.28.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.28. Unisys had a net margin of 41.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $576.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Unisys’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CFO Michael M. Thomson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $98,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,996.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

