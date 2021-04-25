JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 265,493 Shares of So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) by 18,073.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 266,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265,493 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in So-Young International were worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in So-Young International by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of So-Young International by 13,647.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 212,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 210,711 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of So-Young International by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 835,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,280,000 after acquiring an additional 309,524 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in shares of So-Young International by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 24,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of So-Young International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 27.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SY opened at $9.35 on Friday. So-Young International Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day moving average is $12.16. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.75 and a beta of 0.35.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. So-Young International had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $65.08 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of So-Young International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

