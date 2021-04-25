SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 97.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,048,869 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period.

Shares of KRE opened at $67.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.68. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $29.72 and a 52 week high of $72.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

