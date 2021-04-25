JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 89,389 Shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 117.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,389 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.55% of Nautilus worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nautilus by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,179,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,526,000 after acquiring an additional 358,593 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Nautilus during the 4th quarter worth $5,851,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Nautilus during the 4th quarter worth $5,186,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Nautilus by 261.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 212,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 154,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in shares of Nautilus by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 337,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after acquiring an additional 139,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 8,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $168,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,371 shares in the company, valued at $227,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NLS opened at $16.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.73. The stock has a market cap of $486.94 million, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.72. Nautilus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $189.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.73 million. Nautilus had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 7.36%. Nautilus’s revenue was up 81.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nautilus, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Nautilus from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Nautilus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.57.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

