JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 589 Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.35% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XSD. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of XSD opened at $187.11 on Friday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $92.56 and a one year high of $203.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.68 and a 200 day moving average of $169.78.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

