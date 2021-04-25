SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Director Sells $1,497,015.00 in Stock

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Director Thomas H. Werner sold 58,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $1,497,015.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 413,766 shares in the company, valued at $10,588,271.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $29.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 78.41 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.23. SunPower Co. has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $57.52.

Get SunPower alerts:

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 256.87% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $341.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.63 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SPWR. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of SunPower in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of SunPower in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on SunPower from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on SunPower from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. SunPower has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.58.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in SunPower by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 57,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 16,260 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 26,397 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,593,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 45.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.