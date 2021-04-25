ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.95.

Several research analysts have commented on ZI shares. Barclays raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

In related news, Director Todd Crockett sold 1,734,233 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $93,700,608.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 494,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $24,541,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 494,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,541,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,818,907 shares of company stock valued at $258,908,532 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3,232.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter.

ZI opened at $51.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.87. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $64.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $139.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.44 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

