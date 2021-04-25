Credit Suisse Group Raises Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Price Target to $110.00

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on IBKR. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Compass Point raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.43.

IBKR opened at $73.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 0.84. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1 year low of $36.25 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.98.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.65 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.62%.

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 33,455 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $2,289,660.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $1,501,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,027,211 shares in the company, valued at $602,602,729.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,168,830 shares of company stock worth $86,198,901 over the last quarter. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1,482.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,011,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,895,000 after buying an additional 9,378,652 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $47,763,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,594,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,716,000 after buying an additional 332,516 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 274,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,725,000 after buying an additional 141,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,348,000 after buying an additional 118,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

