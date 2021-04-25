Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Given New $156.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $129.00 to $156.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

J has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.85.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $137.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.76 and a 200 day moving average of $111.74. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12 month low of $69.17 and a 12 month high of $137.83. The firm has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $503,703.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,194.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $2,892,377.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 181,590 shares in the company, valued at $24,558,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

