Northern Trust Corp Purchases Shares of 77,648 Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR)

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 77,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.30% of Metacrine at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTCR. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Metacrine in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,469,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Metacrine during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Metacrine by 224.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 288,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 199,750 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Metacrine in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 52.31% of the company’s stock.

MTCR opened at $4.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 27.04, a current ratio of 27.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Metacrine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $16.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.54.

Several analysts have weighed in on MTCR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Metacrine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Metacrine in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Metacrine in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.

