Truist Financial Corp Takes Position in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.09% of Titan Machinery as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,970,000 after acquiring an additional 125,570 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 407,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,974,000 after buying an additional 98,670 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Titan Machinery by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,393,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,236,000 after buying an additional 15,687 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Titan Machinery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Titan Machinery news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 23,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $629,852.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,364 shares in the company, valued at $9,969,882.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

TITN stock opened at $25.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.61 million, a PE ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 1.92. Titan Machinery Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.60 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

