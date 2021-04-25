Truist Financial Corp Takes Position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GATX. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in GATX in the 4th quarter valued at $452,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 184.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,243,000 after buying an additional 110,990 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of GATX during the fourth quarter valued at about $362,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GATX by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 178,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,883,000 after acquiring an additional 22,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of GATX by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter.

Get GATX alerts:

In other GATX news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 6,700 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $608,963.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,675,137.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 29,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total transaction of $2,843,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,522 shares in the company, valued at $17,945,543.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,947 shares of company stock worth $5,421,845 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on GATX from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $96.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.30. GATX Co. has a twelve month low of $51.62 and a twelve month high of $101.34.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $305.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.17 million. GATX had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 14.96%. GATX’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. GATX’s payout ratio is presently 36.30%.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX).

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.