Truist Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 15,316 PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 15,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PACW. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACW stock opened at $42.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.00. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.67.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.36. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 98.27%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PacWest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

