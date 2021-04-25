9,190 Shares in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,190 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TWOU. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in 2U by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of 2U during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of 2U during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000.

Get 2U alerts:

TWOU opened at $40.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.31. 2U, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $59.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.10.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. 2U had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $215.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.41 million. Equities analysts anticipate that 2U, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Mark Chernis sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $895,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 236,514 shares in the company, valued at $10,330,931.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 41,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,928,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 129,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,094,537. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TWOU. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on 2U from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on 2U from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on 2U from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU).

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.