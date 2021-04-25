Truist Financial Corp Takes Position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Anaplan by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 190,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,956,000 after purchasing an additional 62,120 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Anaplan by 194.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 12,616 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its stake in Anaplan by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 35,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Anaplan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,387,000. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Anaplan stock opened at $62.01 on Friday. Anaplan, Inc. has a one year low of $36.49 and a one year high of $86.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.74 and its 200 day moving average is $65.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.42 and a beta of 2.05.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. The business had revenue of $122.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $2,711,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,344,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,018,666.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 9,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $739,341.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,255,076.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,494 shares of company stock valued at $12,375,400 over the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLAN. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Anaplan in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Anaplan from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair began coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.68.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

