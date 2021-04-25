JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $3.26 Million Position in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,889 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.96% of Bar Harbor Bankshares worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHB. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 33,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 228.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. 50.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BHB opened at $29.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.47. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $32.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.58 million, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.89.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.09 million during the quarter. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.40%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Bar Harbor Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and checking accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

