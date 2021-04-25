Truist Financial Corp Purchases 746 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in NV5 Global during the fourth quarter worth about $387,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 23,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 9,937 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on NVEE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of NV5 Global from $82.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet downgraded NV5 Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on NV5 Global in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.80.

NV5 Global stock opened at $93.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. NV5 Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.56 and a twelve month high of $109.39.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $161.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.00 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 3.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.