iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.67% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $8,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 49,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $53.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.25. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.48 and a 52-week high of $55.97.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

