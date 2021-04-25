Morgan Stanley Purchases 44,321 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 267,342 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 44,321 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $8,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on WWW shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley upped their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Wolverine World Wide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.45.

Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $41.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 59.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.56 and a 12-month high of $41.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.54.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.97 million. Research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.78%.

In related news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 6,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $226,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,515.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Volkema sold 6,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $261,327.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,280 shares of company stock worth $782,340. 4.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.