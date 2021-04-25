Morgan Stanley Has $8.91 Million Holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 73.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,017,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,881,062 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of Alamos Gold worth $8,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGI. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the period. 55.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AGI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Alamos Gold from $19.25 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.98.

Shares of NYSE:AGI opened at $8.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.45. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $11.58.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $226.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.67 million. Analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.