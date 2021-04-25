Morgan Stanley Sells 51,159 Shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 286,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,159 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $8,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 102,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Matthews International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Matthews International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Matthews International alerts:

In related news, CFO Steven F. Nicola sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $417,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,498,076.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Schawk sold 5,000 shares of Matthews International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $205,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $870,660. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MATW stock opened at $43.17 on Friday. Matthews International Co. has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $43.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 1.18.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.73 million. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a positive return on equity of 14.90%. Matthews International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Matthews International Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Matthews International Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW).

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.